Members of Louth Youth Club visited Horncastle in 1998 to play basketball with their Cagthorpe companions.

The trip was the latest in a series of visits to Horncastle Youth Club.

Also at the time, Horncastle Youth Club had played host to youngsters from other youth clubs such as Wragby and Ruskington.

