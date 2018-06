Louth man Mark Williams provided us

with this photograph of Larders old

shop that used to be situated in Mercer

Row in Louth.

He is not entirely sure on what year it was

exactly taken - but maybe one of you, our readers, might be able to tell us?

And sadly gone are the days where you can get food items for the bargain price of just 30p (as shown above).

