Rod Norton again has sent us in another photograph.

On this occasion its of Lindsey County Fire Brigade, based at Eastfield Road, Louth.

This image was taken in 1966.

Our thanks goes out to Mr Norton for providing this photograph.

Pictured, (left), is Mr Norton himself, alongside W Tilston, WG White and CS Blades.

