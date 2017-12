Youngsters from the Alvingham area got stuck into some line dancing in 1998, during the village’s performance of ‘Sleeping Beauty.’

Pictured above is: Liam Williamson, Robert Sturrock, Sophie Inchley, Matthew Inchley, Luke Tasker, Hannah Tasker and Charlotte Barber.

Do you remember this panto performance?

Share you memories with us. Please email: louthleader@jpress.co.uk.