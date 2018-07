The MP of Louth and Horncastle, who was Sir Peter Tapsell at the time this photograph was taken in 1998 took a flying visit to Louth Job Centre.

He was there to familiarise himself with the changes in the job market and to discuss unemployment in the area.

Here Sir Peter is pictured with Job Centre manager, Pat Smith.

