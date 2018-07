Nine members of Louth Athletic Club were selected to represent Lincolnshire at the inter-Counties Championship held in Cardiff in 1998.

Those who took part, pictured above included: Back Row; Rachael Sadler, Paul Fieldsend, Nick Marsh and Rowena Harrison.

Front row: John Moulding and Richard Ward.

Not pictured, but still competed was: Jemma Peters, Jodie Gazda and Alice Thomas.