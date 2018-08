These young lads from thr 4th Louth Cubs gave up their Saturday to wash cars at Louth Fire Station in 1998.

They were hard at work to raise money for a trip to London in May of that year.

The youngsters had already raised £600 from various fundraising activities.

Their efforts were enough to cover the cost of a bus.

Pictured at the time were Lee Dalton, age 8, Shane Ward, (9), Simon Massey, (9), Jonathan Adams, (8) and Anthony Smith, was who aged 9.