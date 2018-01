In 1998, the Nurse family left their jobs and schools behind to embark on a six-month trip of a lifetime - taking in many countries and amazing sights like the Pyramids, Olympus Mountain and The Dead Sea.

They set off to travel the world in a Land Rover and camp out under the stars.

The family always wanted to go on a big trip and at the time said the time was right to go.

Pictured are: Will and Elaine Nurse, with three children, George, Luke and William.