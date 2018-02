A hero, who rescued an elderly disabled man from his smoke-filled flat after his bed caught on fire, received a commendation from the local fire brigade in 1998.

Paul Turnbridge, from Louth, leapt into action without thinking of his own safety and helped two police officers knock down the front door of his neighbour Dennis Hickinbotham and help him out of the flat.

At a special presentation held at Louth Fire Station, officer Barry Livsey praised Mr Turnbridge’s actions.