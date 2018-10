In 1998, Louth Interskill marked the occasion of National Nest Box Week.

The team of students not only made the nest boxes, but also put them up through the wood at Lincolnshire Rural Activities Centre in Louth.

Pictured are Paul Charles, Andrew Finney, Robert Williams, Tony Buswell, Paul Rapley, Ruth Brader, Richard Thornally, Neil Brooker, Jeanette Tero, Stephanie Bateman and Megan Tero.