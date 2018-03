Brian Damms from Louth has sent us in this photograph of him and some of his family at Julian Bower in Louth in 1948 before heading out to Boston to go fishing.

This was something they all used to love doing on a Saturday and were described as very happy times for Mr Damms - and days he will never forget.

Pictured back row is: Norman Waumsley, Brian Damms, Frank Willerton, Sam Boothman and George Damms.

Bottom row: Joe Willerton, Harry Snowdon and Fred Jesney.