The Louth and Grimsby Advanced Motorists branch donated four roadcraft videos to Louth Library to help the town’s drivers become safer on the roads.

This photograph was taken in 1998.

These donated videos gave useful and practical advice on how to be a better and safer driver, as well as helping motorists get more from their driving.

Pictured above are: Nick Wray, Michael Newton, Fiona Shun, Peter Addinell, Nicky Churchill, Steve Spendlow, Jean Addinell and Jez Robinson.