The Louth and District Lions held their annual charter dinner at the town hall.

This photograph was taken in 1998.

Bow ties, dinner jackets and posh frocks were the order of the evening.

Pictured at the head table at the time was: Councillor Clive Finch, Derek Blow, Lions President, Keith Johnson and Nigel Watam.

Also pictured was: Mayor of Louth, Coun Eileen Ballard, Aileen Blow, Kath Johnson and Alison Watam, Lions vice-president.