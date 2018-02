In 1998, Louth Playgoers got stuck into cleaning up the derelict Old Drill Hall in Victoria Road - the first job of it being transformed into a state of the art theatre.

The playgoers had bought the building after it had been left empty for years.

The theatre team was determined to make their dream a reality.

And how right they were.

The building - now the Riverhead Theatre - has proved to be a big success and is one of the town’s popular local attractions.