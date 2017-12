At Easter in 1998, Louth Playgoers put on a thrilling drama with murder, shocks and surprises.

The cast put on a performance of ‘Murder in Mind’ by Terrance Feely. This performanced was played out at the theatre’s old base in Newmarket.

Pictured on the front row is: Di McInnes, Barbara Pickerill, Richard Noble and Lesley Cave.

Back row: Ned Pickerill, DavidMapletoft, Peter Maddison and former Louth Leader editor Charles Ladbrook.