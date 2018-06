Thanks to the talented actors and actresses at Louth Playgoers Theatre, they were able to step back in time to the 1950s with their 1998 productionof Terence Rattigan’s ‘Separate Tables’.

In the play, you got to visit the smart but ‘reasonably priced’ Beauregard Hotel in Bournemouth.

In the play, each character was trapped in their own private world and desperate with loneliness in the isolation of their rooms.