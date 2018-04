Year 12 A-Level Design and Technoloy pupils from Monks Dyke Technology College in Louth secured a partnership with Davenport Stannard Knitwear in 1998.

The partnership with the students was created in order for them to produce mannequins for Davenport’s range of children’s clothing.

Pictured are pupils from the school handing over their finished mannequins to representatives from Davenport Stannard.

