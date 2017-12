Louth Search and Rescue Centre club co-ordinator, Sue Heard of Tetney and Lyn Draper of Louth were guests at Louth Rotary Club in 1998.

They brought with them 14-month-old Border Collie, Fern.

They are all pictured here with Rotary president at the time, Graham Wuidart.

