It was 1998 when students from three Louth schools returned from a skiing trip to the Vallee Blanche, an off-piste route across five glaciers from Courmayeurm (Italy) to Chamonix (France).

Party leaders Martyn West and Carolyn Young supervised Cordeaux students Emily Hird and Adele Pearbux, along with King Edward VI Grammar pupil Bridget Staunton, and Monks’ Dyke students Ben and Tom Young.

The school trip was the first organised by Cordeaux for several years.