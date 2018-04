Disneyland Paris was the exciting destination for a group of Year 13 business studies students in 1998 from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth.

They joined up with other business students from De Aston School in Market Rasen and a Nottingham college for the three day trip.

The students attended three lectures on the business side of the famous theme park and spent a day on the rides.

Pictured are two students trying to prise the sword out of the stone at Disneyland Paris.