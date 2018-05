Louth Dolphins Swimming Club welcomed a very generous cheque for £400 from Louth Town Council.

This photo was taken in 1998.

Pictured at the time was Russell Gardener, captain of the boys team and Sarah Borddle, captain of the girls team.

They are shown receiving their cheque from the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Eileen Ballard.

Email your old photographs to: louthleader@jpress.co.uk.