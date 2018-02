The Louth branch of the Fellowship of the Services presented the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Eileen Ballard, with a special plaque for the town council in 1998.

The organisation is a fellowship of ex-servicemen drawn from all ranks of HM services which meet at the Town and Country Club.

The plaque was presented in honour of the fellowship’s 70th anniversary. Pictured presenting the plaque to the mayor at the time was chairman of the fellowship, Roger Smith.