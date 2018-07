Three new members were enrolled into the Louth Junior Group of the British Red Cross in 1998.

Zena Lusby, (left), Yasmin Thepthong, (right), and Brendon Wilson, (not pictured), were enrolled by Becky Wakefield, (centre), Assistant Community Services Manager -Youth, for the Lincolnshire branch.

Have you got an old photograph to share?

Email: louthleader@jpress.co.uk.