It was ‘Thinking Day’ in 1994 for Brownies and Guides all over the world.

At Grimoldby Hall, the 5th Louth Brownies, Guides and 1st Manby Brownies and Guides celebrated the event in style.

Each of the groups presented a country by dressing in authentic costumes and displaying information and food of each nationality.

Pictured above, the 1st Manby Brownies depicted the USA, complete with their own ‘Dolly Parton’.