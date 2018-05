This photograph of a young girl is labelled ‘Marjorie Anne for Lady Heneage’ on the back, and is dated December 31, 1931.

The Heneage family are connected to the Heneage Arms in Hainton (west of Louth and south-east of Market Rasen).

The family has been connected with the village of Hainton for many generations.

Our thanks goes to Margaret Ottaway MBE for lending us this picture, which she hopes will be of interest to our readers.

