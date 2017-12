Saltfleetby CofE Primary School was able to purchase some new equipment in 1998, thanks to a bequest left by its former Chairman of Governors, Mr A Stubbs.

All the pupils would be able to benefit from the new geography resources that the school had purchased, including globes and maps of the world.

Pictured in 1998 are: Natalie Warren, Barney Tipping, Adam Mountain, Laura Bishell, Jodie Stephenson and Charlotte Kaye.