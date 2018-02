Here is an old photograph of the car dealers, M R Brown when it was in Newmarket in Louth.

Initially Mike Brown started his business in Spout Yard in 1955 and then moved to James Street in 1957.

He then established hinself on this site in Newmarket in 1962 after the egg packers had closed down following a fire.

Now this car dealers is no more on this site and amongst other things, there is now a Co-op food store in its place.