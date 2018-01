In 1998, Year 9 pupils at Birkbeck School in North Somercotes were asked to take part in a little role reversal during their science lessons.

Groups were given the task of demonstrating the properties of heat to their peers and to their teacher.

As a result of their work, they quickly confirmed the three basic laws: if it moves, it’s biology, if it smells, it’s chemistry and if it doesn’t work, it’s physics.

Pictured at the time were pupils Louise Zukowskyj, Nicola Morrow and Jessica Clark.