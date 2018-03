Daredevil abseiler Sally Brook from Louth thanked the staff of the Halifax in the Cornmarket in 1998 for their support in helping her raise £2,000 for the Imperial Cancer Research Fund.

Sally raised the cash by abseiling down a 12-storey building at Sheffield Hallum University.

She said at the time that it was a very frightening experience.

Pictured is Sally Brook and Halifax branch manager Paul Southall and some of the staff members.