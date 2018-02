Here is an old photograph of the petrol station in Louth’s Newmarket.

At this particular time it was owned by Ted Spendlow and his father.

In 1982 the business was sold to Esso and still is an Esso to this very day.

Do you know what year this pictured was taken exactly?

If so we’d love to know.

Or perhaps you know more about the area in those time. Email your memories to: louthleader@jpress.co.uk.