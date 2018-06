Louth Town Hall was the venue for a presentation evening by mayor of the town at the time, Councillor Eileen Ballard, to the members of the St John Ambulance Brigade.

This photograph was snapped in 1998.

The most improved cadet award went to Charlotte Evans while Cadet of the Year was presented to Davy Bradshaw.

Also pictured gviving out the awards on the night was Commander Jeremy Blower.