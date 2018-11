A picture of Swaby WI’s day out in 1950 appeared in the Leader’s October 17 edition.

Now resident Geoff Dixon has contacted us to help with some of the names of those pictured.

Included in the photo are: Frederick Hempshall, Albert Smith, Joe Thorndyke, Tom Vickers, Tom Dixon, Mrs Maunders, Mrs Ward and Mrs Thorndyke.

There is also, A Maunders, Maisie Dixon, Nelly Dixon, Hilda Hempshall, Dolly Dixon, Alice Gibson, Mrs Wilkinson, Mrs Jeffries and Mrs Parsons.