Mablethorpe County Primary played host to the Adidas Predator football tournament in 1998.

Twelve teams competed in a six-a-side tournament for Under 16s.

Paul Robarts, one of the coaching team at Mablethorpe County Primary at the time said: “We are in with a good chance , although we are up against stiff competition.”

Pictured is: Ashley Perkins, Gary King, Ashley Kelham, Daniel Hopton, Nathan Nicholson, Karl Silk, Ricky Allen, James Wooster and coach Paul Robarts.