A trophy was presentation in 1998 to Scouts from the 1st Manby Troop for success in a competition run by the Louth District Scouts.

The Sizer Trophy was presented by Mr George Sizer to the winning team of the Sizer Hike, where they had to walk eight and a half miles and had to show initiative at incident points along the route.

Mr Sizer is pictured with winners Paul Mitchell, Hayden Arrowsmith, leaderPaul Hopkinson and Michael Still.