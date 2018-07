Louth and District Across Trust held a coffee morning in 1998 in order to raise vital funds for the Jumbulance.

The Jumbulance is a specially designed ambulance equipped with everything needed for those unable to travel.

Holidays are subsidised for the local sick and handicapped.

The charity relies on donations.

£116.33 was successfully raised at the coffee morning. Organisers at the time thanked all those who attended the event.