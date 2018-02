In 1998, the village of Tetney hosted a fun day.

Pictured enjoying the festivities at the time was: Laura Dumbleton, Maria Ross, Rosie Boot and Amy Laurence.

Do you remember this fun taking place?

If so we would love to hear about your memories.

Or perhaps you have an old photo of your own that you would like to share.

Email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk with any details.