Obituary: Peter Moran

The death has occurred of Peter Moran, aged 82, former principal partner of Lincolnshire law firm Chattertons Solicitors.

He remained active in sport, politics and law until the day before his death on Friday, November 23, at Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.

Peter Moran was a former chairman of Conservative Lawyers and remained an active member, helping Government navigate complex constitutional issues such as devolution.

In the turbulent 1970s, he twice fought the then staunchly Labour Lincoln parliamentary constituency as the Conservative Party candidate.

He was election agent for the late Sir Peter Tapsell in the 2010 General Election.

Before retiring from Chattertons 17 years ago and moving from Langton House, near Horncastle, to Chiswick and then Pangbourne, he held many public offices in the county.

He was a former chairman of the Lincolnshire European Constituency and the Horncastle constituency Conservative Association, and a former president of Lincolnshire Law Society.

He was a member of the founding committee of Lincoln University and was elected an honorary fellow for his contribution to the university’s fundraising.

He was a former chairman of Horncastle Grammar School’s governing body and of Horncastle Round Table, and he was an honorary member of Woodhall Spa Golf Club, for services rendered to the club.

He was a keen tennis player in his younger days.

In later life, he played golf several times a week and was active in the sport until the day before his death.

Peter, who had been active at national level in the Country Landowners Association (now the Country Land and Business Association), never retired from practising law.

Having built up Chattertons from a one-man practice to one of the East Midlands’ leading law firms, he stepped down at the age of 65 and subsequently worked as a consultant for law firms in London and elsewhere.

Peter Moran leaves a wife, Miriam, two daughters, Lynda and Stephanie, and two grandsons, Max and Barney.

The funeral service will be at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham, on Friday, January 4, at 12pm, followed by a reception at Aldermaston.