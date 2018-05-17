Obstacle course run to help save Aurora-Heaven from Mablethorpe

A Mablethorpe family is getting ready to take on a 10K obstacle course in Norway, to help support medical advances in Cystic Fibrosis that could one day save the life of their young daughter.

Little Aurora-Heaven (2) was born with a rare bowel condition, Meconium Illeus and Cystic Fibrosis.

The condition can cause breathing difficulties and is life-limiting, with many sufferers only surviving until early adulthood.

A team of 12 people, including Aurora-Heaven’s dad, Grant Motteram (27) and two of her uncles, are taking part in the Tough Viking 10K obstacle Challenge in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday June 2.

They want to try and raise £5,000 to help with medical advances with Cystic Fibrosis in the hope it could one day help their daughter live longer.

Aurora Heaven’s mum, Rochelle Elliott (26), said: “Grant and a few others raised £2,500 back in 2016 for Cystic Fibrosis by doing a 101-mile cycle ride from Plymouth to Ilfracombe.

“Grants best friend Chris Wiggins moved to Norway recently from Mablethorpe and suggested he take on this challenge to help raise money.

“We hope the money raised will help the charity, so that one day it might help save our daughter’s life.”

Ms Elliott said that Aurora-Heaven is doing really well at the moment and hasn’t been admitted to hospital for nearly a year. But a typical day still involves her having to have physiotherapy twice, and taking around 30 tablets just to enable her to stay healthy.

*To donate, please visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/ToughViking.