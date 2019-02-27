What are these strange ‘orange lights’ seen over Skegness and Mablethorpe coast?

‘Multiple reports’ of orange lights seen over the coastal area of Skegness and Mablethorpe saw the Coastguard called out last night.

In Skegness, several members of the public have taken to social media to report they had also seen unexplained lights.

Mablethorpe Coastguard responded to reports of ‘flares’ over the coast at 7.25pm last night. But strangely, what they saw upon arrival was not flares.

Posting on their Facebook page, they wrote: “Mablethorpe Coastguards were paged this evening by Humber Coastguard to reports of a flare seen between Trusthorpe Point and Sutton on Sea.

“On arrival to scene we searched the area and from Sutton on Sea we could spot orange lights coming on and off out to sea.

“The lights seen were not typical of what we would expect to see from a distress flare.

“We monitored the area and were stood down by Humber Operations as no risk to life was established.”

A spokesman for the Humber Coastguard told us: “The team were called out to multiple reports of flares in the area which turned out to be orange lights, not red flares.”

He added that the lights were believed by the Coastguard team to either be ‘military planes or shooting stars’.

There was indeed some miltary aircraft operating in the area of RAF Donna Nook boming range yesterday early afternoon - but it has not been confirmed whether this went on into the evening.

Did you get a photo of video of the ‘orange lights’?

Send it to us via the email above.