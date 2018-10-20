Ofsted: Good report for North Cotes school

North Cotes CE Primary School has retained its ‘Good’ rating in a recent Ofsted report, which was published two weeks ago following an inspection in July.

The school was deemed ‘Good’ in all areas, and executive head teacher Mr Grant was praised for his ‘drive and ambition’ which have led to ‘rapid improvements’.

Pupil outcomes are also improving, and parents have commented on the ‘many positive changes’ and said their children enjoy school.

Mr Grant said: “The report is the result of a real team effort and is true validation of how far our school has come in a short time.

“The school community has rallied round for the good of the children in our care.”

He added: “This report, alongside the newly formed federation with Fulstow Primary School, marks a new era of stability and progress for the school.”