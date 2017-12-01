Ofsted: Success for Donington on Bain and Fulstow

Donington on Bain Pre-School and Fulstow Community Primary School are both celebrating this month after receiving positive reports following recent Ofsted inspections.

Donington on Bain Pre-School received a ‘good’ grading following Ofsted’s inspection on October 19, and was praised for its support for children’s self-esteem and emotional wellbeing, monitoring of children’s progress, and strong, effective support for children ahead of their move up to primary school.

Meanwhile, Fulstow Community Primary School also retained its ‘good’ rating following Ofsted’s inspection on October 17.

The school’s leadership team was praised for maintaining a good quality of teaching following its previous inspection in March 2013. The encouraging climate for learning, and the enthusiasm and behaviour of pupils, was also highly commended.

Head teacher, Mr Grant, said: “As a small village school we are very proud to say that we have been judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted again.

“We are obviously pleased that the good attainment and progress of the pupils was picked up, but we are particularly pleased that the report states we are a school that promotes a caring culture that highly values the pupils.

“If anyone would like to see a ‘friendly and approachable’ school in action, we are holding an open morning on Monday December 18 between 9.30am and 10.30am for our September 2018 intake”.