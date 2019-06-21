Ofsted: Theddlethorpe school ‘requires improvement’

Theddlethorpe Primary Academy has been told it ‘Requires Improvement’ following a recent Ofsted inspection - but the Tollbar Multi Academy Trust says it is moving in the right direction.

The Ofsted visit in May was the first inspection at the Theddlethorpe Primary since it converted into an academy three years ago - but the school had been deemed ‘Inadequate’ prior to this conversion.

The Ofsted report, published last week, noted that improvements still need to be made with regard to teaching strategies and the levels of improvement made by pupils in key subject areas.

However, a number of strengths are noted in the report too, with praise going to the leadership from the Trust and governors, and the level of provision for pupils with SEND (special educational needs and/or disabilities).

A Trust spokesman said: “An Ofsted inspection carried out on May 14 and 15 has rated the Academy ‘Good’ in three key areas: leadership and management; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and early years provision.

“As identified in the report, the Academy recognises there is still work required on improving the quality of teaching and learning, and pupil outcomes.

“However, it must be recognised that substantial investment in resources and teachers has had a significant impact, as Theddlethorpe Academy was in Special Measures before joining Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.”

David Hampson, CEO at the Trust, added: “We feel that the Ofsted report is very fair. The Trust is well aware that there is still a way to go in making improvements at Theddlethorpe Academy at this reasonably early stage, however, there are a number of areas to be proud of, as highlighted in the report.

“Staffing, however, does continue to cause us problems because this is a significantly rural location and attracting and retaining good quality teaching staff is very difficult.

“That being said, as many rural schools across the country close, we are very proud of the fact that the Trust has taken on two rural schools which were both in Special Measures and made significant improvements to both.”

He continued: “The Trust has never shied away from offering support to schools in serious detriment and has a proven track record of success in improving their outcomes, as evidenced by Somercotes Academy, which was also in Special Measures when it joined us in 2015 and, just three years later, was inspected and rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

“With a strong network of support from other members of the Trust, we are building a secure leadership structure for Theddlethorpe Academy, and parents can be in no doubt that we are totally committed to bringing about continuous improvements for all pupils.”

• Visit the Ofsted website at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk to read the full report.