‘Oh Arthur’ gets behind Dexter’s leukaemia battle

Louth businesswoman Emma Jacklin is doing her bit to help a young boy who was tragically diagnosed with leukaemia - just one day after being sent home from school with what appeared to be a sore throat.

Josie Barron, owner of the popular ‘Mummy Social’ website, recently announced in a heart-breaking Facebook post that her son Dexter (4) had been diagnosed with the blood cancer in January.

Emma Jacklin - owner of the Oh Arthur clothing brand - is a keen follower of Mummy Social and was moved by the tragic news, and decided to take action to help.

Emma joined forces with her friend, television presenter Helen Skelton, and best-selling author Sarah Turner (‘The Unmumsy Mum’) - who are both involved with Mummy Social - to launch a charity clothing range.

Dexter was asked to draw his own design for the range, which features him and his little sister Annabelle together underneath a rainbow.

Dexter also chose his favourite charity - CLIC Sargent, the children’s cancer charity - which will benefit from the profits raised.

Emma said: “What started with a sore throat - 24 hours later a diagnosis of cancer is a parent’s absolute worst nightmare.

“As a parent it completely broke my heart. What if that was my little boy?

“We cannot imagine the pain and upset the entire family are experiencing and so we wanted to do a little something to try and help.

“We want to make a difference by helping to raise as much money as possible, for not just Dexter but all the children affected by this horrendous disease.

“Profits from each sale of the t-shirts will be donated, and we hope you get behind his campaign and help him to firmly kick cancer’s very large butt.”

• Visit www.oharthur.co.uk/collections/donate4dex to buy and find out more about the ‘#Donate4Dex’ range.