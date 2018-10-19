Open evening success in North Somercotes

Just three years after Somercotes Academy joined Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, hundreds of parents and prospective students turned up for its annual Year 6 Open Evening recently, having heard good reports about the academy’s success.

Current students acted as ambassadors for the open evening, showing visitors around and giving them an insight into their own experiences.

Somercotes Academy has undergone a major transformation since it joined the trust in 2015.

The school has been refurbished from top to bottom, with the addition of new facilities.

The academy’s new principal, Frances Green, a former Tollbar Academy teacher, said she was delighted to see so many parents and prospective students at the open evening.