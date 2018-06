Saturday, June 9 will see two events take place to raise funds for the church organ repair fund at St John the Baptist in Great Carlton.

First up is an open garden at Rookery Farm in Castle Carlton, (LN11 8JF), from 2.30pm. This will be followed by Songs of Praise at St John’s in Great Carlton at 6pm.

Entry is £5, including tea and cake.

There will also be a raffle, plus plant, book and bric-a-brac stalls.