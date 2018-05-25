Open garden event in Sutton on Sea

Stephanie Lee and John Raby are opening up their beautiful garden at Marigold Cottage in Sutton on Sea this weekend, (May 26-27) to raise funds for the National Gardens Scheme.

It will open from 2-5pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

This is a half-acre seaside garden containing a large variety of unusual hardy perennials, pergolas, arches and secret trails make this garden magical.

Admission is just £3 for adults and children are free.

There will also be home-made teas on offer and plants for sale.

For more info, please call: 01507 442151, or email: marigoldlee@btinternet.com.