Open garden event in Sutton on Sea

See the beautiful garden at Marigold Cottage this weekend.
See the beautiful garden at Marigold Cottage this weekend.

Stephanie Lee and John Raby are opening up their beautiful garden at Marigold Cottage in Sutton on Sea this weekend, (May 26-27) to raise funds for the National Gardens Scheme.

It will open from 2-5pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

This is a half-acre seaside garden containing a large variety of unusual hardy perennials, pergolas, arches and secret trails make this garden magical.

Admission is just £3 for adults and children are free.

There will also be home-made teas on offer and plants for sale.

For more info, please call: 01507 442151, or email: marigoldlee@btinternet.com.