Open weekend at Meridian Leisure Centre

Kick off your summer with a weekend of friendship, fitness and fun at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre this weekend (July 14-15).

Staff at the area’s premier leisure venue, part of the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, are throwing the doors of the Centre open this weekend so you can see just what is on offer – and there is loads.

Across the two days of Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15, on offer will include guest passes to the two-floor gym all day Saturday and Sunday.

• Free body composition tests on Boditrax, from 9am until noon on Saturday – just pop in on the day. This piece of kit allows you to have an overall body health and fitness check – with images – to discover just what you need to do to improve your body, including the calories you need, where you need to lose fat and what exercises would be right for you;

• Free taster sessions for juniors, aged 11 to 18 years, who can join for just £15 a month. Just go along on the day.

• £1 per person to attend the front crawl swim clinic from 4pm to 5pm on Saturday. This session, for 12 people, must be booked in advance at reception and is suitable for anyone – from those who just want to master front crawl, to those who want to improve in preparation for a triathlon.

• Family Splash session is available from 2pm to 3pm on Saturday and 1.30pm to 3pm on Sunday with floats and toys available. Normal swim prices apply.

• Bouncy castle and soft play sessions, just £1 per child for per hour on the Saturday, from 9am to 10am and 10am until 11am. These can be booked in advance at reception.

• Junior basketball from 9-15 years in the sports hall from noon until 1pm on the Saturday – booking is essential at just £2 per child.

• Free badminton from 2pm until 4pm (30-minutes per booking), which is included in any fitness membership. Can be booked at reception or used on the day if there is space.

• Free entry to a selection of fitness classes running across the two days.

Plus, non-members who visit over the two-days are entitled to a 14-day trial of the venue for just £14.

The weekend will also see all MV card holders entered into a draw to win two free tickets to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19.

Magna Vitae Sales and Retention Manager Chris Coveley said: “With the centre offering more than 100 fitness classes every week as part of the membership, it is fantastic to be able to showcase some of these over the weekend, giving people a real flavour of what we are doing.”

• For more details on the open weekend, go to www.magnavitae.org.