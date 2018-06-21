Organisations in East Lindsey share funding boost of £7,500

Three different groups have received a share of £7,500 worth of grants that were recently presented to them by the Big Local CCC.

The CCC, (Coastal Community Challenge), was set up to distribute Lottery funding of £1million to help make a lasting positive difference to the communities of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe.

In their recent round of grant applications, three local organisations have benefitted from funding, and were presented with the cheques at The Meridale Centre in Sutton on Sea.

Securing the largest sum of £5,000 was received by Sutton on Sea Bowling Club.

They will be using the money for the replacement of the clubhouse’s old single glazed windows to fit new double glazed windows.

This will enable them to use the building all year round for member activities.

The second cheque was given to the Bells and Whistles, who are based at St Peter’s Church Annexe in Trusthorpe for the sum of £1,500.

This will be used for the purchase of a new lawnmower.

The group currently cut the grass at the Church, Chapel, Community Garden, Paddock and The Annexe.

Magna Vitae were the recipients of the third and final cheque, totalling £1,000.

They will be using the funds towards street theatre and workshops at the Mablethorpe Illuminations event being held in July, where around 4,000-8,000 people are expected to attend.