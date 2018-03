The next concert of the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society at Louth Town Hall isthis Sunday, (March 18).

Playing on The Compton Theatre Organ this time is Cameron Lloyd, who is the newly elected Patron of the Theatre Organ Club for 2018.

He will be coming down from Wolverhampton to play.

Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 2.30 pm .

Entry is £6, payable on the door.

For more info, call: 01472 812490.