Organist David Ivory is set to perform at Louth Town Hall

The next concert on the Compton Theatre Organ organised by the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society will be held once again at Louth Town Hall.

This concert will be taking place this Sunday (November 11).

David Ivory will be coming all the way from Bury St Edmunds to play a special Remembrance Day concert.

The concert kicks off from 2.30pm.

The doors will open at 2pm.

Admission is £6, and is payable on the door.

For further information call: 01472 812490. Or you can visit the society’s official website via: www.nltops.co.uk.

Anyone is welcome to come along.

Don’t miss out on this one-off event.